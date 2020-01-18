Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.12. 12,410,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

