Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $119.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

