Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

