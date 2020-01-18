Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,480.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,362.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,251.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,481.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

