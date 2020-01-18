Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,292 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,692,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 789,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,940,000 after purchasing an additional 550,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,087,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,055,000 after purchasing an additional 439,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 379,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 446,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

