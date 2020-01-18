Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $14.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Mattel stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 3,800,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,813. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

