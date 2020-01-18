Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Marka Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $312,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $8,395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 240.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.3% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 313,296 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

