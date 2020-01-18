STK (STK) Achieves Market Cap of $575,820.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, STK has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. STK has a total market cap of $575,820.00 and approximately $8,498.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

STK Profile

STK’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official website is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.