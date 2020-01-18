STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.37 ($0.43) on Friday, hitting €25.16 ($29.26). The company had a trading volume of 3,042,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.34. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

