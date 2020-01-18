Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $394,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

