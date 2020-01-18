Storj Price Tops $0.12 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Storj has a total market cap of $15.92 million and $1.35 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, Liqui, Gate.io, Tidex, Liquid, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, IDAX, IDEX, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

