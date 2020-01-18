Stratis (STRAT) Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004082 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Livecoin, Coinrail and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and $3.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007021 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025864 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,647,707 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Binance, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

