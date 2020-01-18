Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.54.
A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,276,000 after buying an additional 243,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,487,000 after buying an additional 12,616,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after buying an additional 11,142,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,791,000 after buying an additional 269,209 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,578,000 after purchasing an additional 859,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
