Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.54.

A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,276,000 after buying an additional 243,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,487,000 after buying an additional 12,616,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after buying an additional 11,142,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,791,000 after buying an additional 269,209 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,578,000 after purchasing an additional 859,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,657. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.