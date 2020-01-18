Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,112. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,736,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,950 shares of company stock worth $3,588,420. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after buying an additional 716,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 432,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 423,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

