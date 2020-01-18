SunTrust Banks Increases Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $92.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

WGO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 425,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

