Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of SLGG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,467. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

