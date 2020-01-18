sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $995.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. sUSD has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $995.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011208 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 6,733,458 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

