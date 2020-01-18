SyncFab Market Cap Reaches $202,466.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 89.1% against the dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, BitForex and CoinExchange. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $202,466.00 and approximately $583,667.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,517,632 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

