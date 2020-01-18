Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNH. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.44.

SYNH stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,116. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $147,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

