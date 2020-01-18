Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $54.88, approximately 476,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 338,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,424,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,313 shares of company stock worth $4,112,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 241.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

