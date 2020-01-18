Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,754,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 1,467,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

