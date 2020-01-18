TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $9,159.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,588,701 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

