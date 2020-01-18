TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Head to Head Review

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TechTarget alerts:

This table compares TechTarget and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $121.33 million 5.93 $12.95 million $0.45 57.13 eBay $10.75 billion 2.71 $2.53 billion $1.77 20.24

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.73% 9.55% 6.64% eBay 18.33% 41.12% 9.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 2 0 3.00 eBay 3 14 8 0 2.20

TechTarget currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. eBay has a consensus price target of $42.23, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than TechTarget.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats TechTarget on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.