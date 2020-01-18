Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. 74,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

