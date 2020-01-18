TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

TGNA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 2,640,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

