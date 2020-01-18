Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a $110.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,103. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.