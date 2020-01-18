Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 137,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $376.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $380.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

