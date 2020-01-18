Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,925 shares during the quarter. Telefonica makes up about 3.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Telefonica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,646 shares during the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 1,439,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Telefonica S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

