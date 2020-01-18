Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) versus Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Head to Head Contrast

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 8.04% 18.15% 3.95% Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telenor ASA and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 5 1 0 2.00 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.57 billion 1.97 $1.81 billion $1.22 14.89 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $6.04 billion 0.01 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenor ASA.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

