Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00028629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $44,565.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 836,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,611 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.