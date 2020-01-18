Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tellurian by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.