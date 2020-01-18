Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 314 ($4.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 315 ($4.14). The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.06.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). Also, insider Nick Basing sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total value of £362,500 ($476,848.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock worth $2,078,959,000.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

