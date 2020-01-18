Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.06.

In other news, insider Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £267,000 ($351,223.36). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,420,152.59). Insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,959,000 over the last ninety days.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.