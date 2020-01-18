Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TS. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE TS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 2,051,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,648. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 86.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 15.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

