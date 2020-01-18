Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teradata has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Teradata by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

