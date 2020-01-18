Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.88

News coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Tesla’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.78.

TSLA stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,399,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.00. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $547.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

