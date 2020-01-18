Tether Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, B2BX, Trade By Trade and BigONE. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $44.18 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,791,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,637,207,583 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Kucoin, EXX, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, BtcTurk, Bibox, FCoin, UEX, Kraken, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, MBAex, Poloniex, Bitfinex, LBank, Bit-Z, Trade By Trade, IDCM, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, TDAX, CoinBene, OOOBTC, BitForex, BigONE, Liqui, C2CX, ChaoEX, ABCC, BitMart, Kryptono, Exmo, Coinut, QBTC, Bittrex, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, B2BX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.