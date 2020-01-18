Tezos Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00016507 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $62.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003393 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

