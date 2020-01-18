Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after buying an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,081,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,491,000 after buying an additional 305,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

TMO stock opened at $339.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $339.34. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

