Thorn Group (ASX:TGA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.22. Thorn Group shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 881,143 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.26.

Thorn Group Company Profile (ASX:TGA)

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Thorn Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorn Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.