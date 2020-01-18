Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 134,745 First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 134,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter worth $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 11,315,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.