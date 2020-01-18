Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 350,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last 90 days. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 634,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

