TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 309,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 501,056 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

About TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

