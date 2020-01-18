Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,910 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of CommVault Systems worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $136,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at $983,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

