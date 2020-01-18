Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after buying an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,047,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cintas by 3,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cintas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after buying an additional 136,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

CTAS opened at $284.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

