Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.12 Million Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

