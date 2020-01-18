Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $712,000 Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 583.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

