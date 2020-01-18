Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 32,251.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $147.44 and a one year high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

