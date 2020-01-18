Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nestle were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestle during the second quarter worth about $27,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestle during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Nestle stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $114.93.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

