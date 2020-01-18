Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 759,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,736,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $305.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $239.58 and a 1-year high of $305.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

